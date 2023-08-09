Century Man Charged With ‘Beating’ The Mother Of His Child, ECSO Says

August 9, 2023

A Century man is charged with allegedly beating the mother of his child.

Jayden Constatine Jackson, 20, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and witness tampering.

The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office responded to Atmore Community Hospital  where the victim stated that she was spending the night with Jackson because they were trying to work things out. Jackson went through her phone and saw a picture of someone else and began beating her, according to an arrest report.

The victim told deputies that Jackson hit her with his fist and torch lighter before hitting her with a tall fan until it broke, the report states. He then allegedly held the lighter to the back of her neck. She stated he then held her in a corner by the bed and would not let her leave, and when tried to call 911, he took her phone.

“Jackson stated that if she told the police, he would kill her,” the ECSO report states.

Deputies said the victim suffered a black eye, cuts and bruises, and had a red mark on the back of her neck.

The alleged incident occurred on Backwoods Road in Century.

Jackson was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 