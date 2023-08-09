Century Man Charged With ‘Beating’ The Mother Of His Child, ECSO Says

A Century man is charged with allegedly beating the mother of his child.

Jayden Constatine Jackson, 20, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and witness tampering.

The Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office responded to Atmore Community Hospital where the victim stated that she was spending the night with Jackson because they were trying to work things out. Jackson went through her phone and saw a picture of someone else and began beating her, according to an arrest report.

The victim told deputies that Jackson hit her with his fist and torch lighter before hitting her with a tall fan until it broke, the report states. He then allegedly held the lighter to the back of her neck. She stated he then held her in a corner by the bed and would not let her leave, and when tried to call 911, he took her phone.

“Jackson stated that if she told the police, he would kill her,” the ECSO report states.

Deputies said the victim suffered a black eye, cuts and bruises, and had a red mark on the back of her neck.

The alleged incident occurred on Backwoods Road in Century.

Jackson was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $25,000 bond.