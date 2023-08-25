Century Man Arrested For Meth Trafficking, Weapons Charges Following Traffic Stop

A traffic stop led to the arrest of a Century man on several weapons and drug charges.

Ladarrious Tamiraye Lett, 29, was charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana.

Lett was the front seat passenger in a vehicle stopped on Pensacola Boulevard by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for window tint violation.

Deputies located a .25 caliber handgun in Lett’s pocket, a located and chamber rifle in the trunk, 69.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a marijuana cigar in the glovebox, four alprazolam tablets in Lett’s pants pocket, ammunition in the center console, alprazolam in the center console, an additional 41 rounds of ammunition in the center console, ammunition in the glove box, and additional pills in his pants pocket, according to an arrest report. All of the items were attributed by deputies to Lett.

Lett also had a large quantity of cash and a cellphone on his person, deputies said.

Lett was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $63,000 bond.