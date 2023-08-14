Century Man Accused Of Stealing Utility Trailer; Later Robbing, Hitting A Witness With A Bat

A Century man is accused of stealing a utility trailer, later robbing and hitting a witness with a bat.

Julius Ray Harris, 59, was charged with robbery with a weapon, grand theft, petit theft and tampering in a third degree felony proceeding.

Davis and another suspect allegedly stole a 7×24 utility trailer from the 6900 block of Ashford Alley. Davis then allegedly sold the trailer to an individual with a concrete business for about $1,000.

Harris later threatened a witness in the case, robbing him and hitting him in the he

A witness was later robbed and hit with a bat in Century by Harris, and Harris threatened him about testifying in the case, according to an arrest report.

Harris remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning with bond set at $65,000.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report indicates an arrest warrant is active on a second suspect in the trailer theft, and a warrant is pending against a third suspect.