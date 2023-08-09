Century Holds Budget Meeting; Talks Employee Raises, Department Needs

The Century Town Council held their first budget workshop Tuesday evening to plan their spending for the next fiscal year.

Employee expenses — salaries and benefits like health insurance — make up the largest single chunk of the budget. The town doesn’t know what health insurance will cost, but they will know soon from their insurance agent. The town is looking at mandated raises for any impacted employees as the minimum wage in Florida rises to $12 an hour on September 30.

Cost of living raises are also proposed for employees. Council president Luis Gomez, Jr. said the town should consider proactively making new hires as at least three current employees are over age 60 and could retire at any time.

Department heads have also submitted their proposals for departments including streets, water, gas and administration.

The council plans to hold a workshop in two weeks to review a draft budget before they begin the final approval and tax rate process.

The town’s new fiscal year begins on October 1.

Council members Alicia Johnson and Dynette Lewis did not attend Tuesday’s workshop meeting, while Gomez, Shelisa Abraham and Sandra McMurray-Jackson were present. Accountant Robert Hudson and Mayor Ben Boutwell participated by phone.

