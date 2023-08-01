Carolyn Williams Lambeth

Mrs. Carolyn Williams Lambeth, age 88, passed away, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Pollard, AL; surrounded by her loving family at her bedside. She was born, March 19, 1935, in Colquitt, GA; and has resided most of her life in Pollard. She was a member of Catawba Springs Baptist Church and loved her Sunday School Class. She worked in banking for over 20 years, in Brewton, AL; and served as Mayor of Pollard, AL; for 17 years.

Mrs. Lambeth enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved sitting around crocheting, and enjoyed going fishing, camping, and bird watching. She grew up as an Auburn Fan and later in life transformed into an Alabama Fan. She loved going on church trips, such as Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and other places. She also enjoyed visiting with family and friends in other states.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Julian Lamar (Pearsie Eveline) Williams, husband, Charles Hubert Lambeth, one grandson, Jonathan Eric Buesing, four sisters, Jacklyn Newman, Gloria Jean Young, Darlene Michaels, Joyce Swallows, two brothers, Jerry Williams, and Melvin Williams.

She is survived by her two sons, Tony Lambeth, of Pollard, AL; Charles (Jamie) Lambeth, of Flomaton, AL; one daughter, Mary (John) Buesing, of Pollard, AL; three sisters, Joelyn Crosby, of Frostproof, FL; Syble Charbanau, of Bartow, FL; Peggy (Bobby) Clem, of Frostproof, FL; seven grandchildren, Rachel, Carl, Brandy, Valerie, Nathan, Sarah, Christopher, eleven, great-grandchildren, Austin, Tennisson, Luke, Amberlyn, Tucker, Dylan, Alivia, Kenna, Kelly, Jamison, Ryland, one great-great-grandchild, Olivia, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 4, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Catawba Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Edwards officiating.

Burial will follow at Pollard Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 4, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time 10:00 AM at Catawba Springs Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Austin Lambeth, Tennisson Carnley, Luke Conway, Dylan Cook, Tucker Lambeth, Nathan Lambeth, Carl Lambeth, and Joey Carnley.