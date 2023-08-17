Cantonment Woman Charged With Two Felonies For Failed Burglary

A Cantonment woman has been charged as an accessory in an unsuccessful burglary.

Lisamarie Jene Perkins, 36, was charged with accessory attempted burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and accessory to attempted grand theft. Both charges are felonies.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a prowler complaint on Bridgedale Road where a homeowner was holding a suspect, later identified as Perkins, at gunpoint.

The victim was inside his residence when he heard an odd noise coming from his new home under construction across the road. He checked his cameras and observed a white male dragging a suitcase and a gold pickup parked nearby with the headlights off. The victim exited his home armed with a rifle. He told deputies that he found Perkis dressed in all black coming from behind his house and held her at gunpoint.

Surveillance video showed an unknown white male try and fail to kick in the front door and unsuccessfully attempt to steal a utility trailer, according to an arrest report.

The male fled the scene prior to the arrival of deputies, but the unoccupied gold pickup was located at a gas station on Mobile Highway.

Perkins remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $15,000.