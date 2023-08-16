Cantonment Sex Offender Charged With Registration Violation For A Second Time

August 16, 2023

For the second time, a Cantonment sex offender has been charged with a felony registration violation.

Kel’drick Tre-shawn Toler, 19, failed to report to the sheriff’s office as required in May to re-register, according to an arrest report. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he was reminded of the requirement during an address verification to his home at 208 Calloway Street in Cantonment during April 2023.

Toler is a registered Florida sex offender that is required to register quarterly. He was adjudicated in November 2019 of sexual battery by a juvenile on a victim age 12 years of age or older. He also has a prior conviction for failing to register.

Toler was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Comments

2 Responses to “Cantonment Sex Offender Charged With Registration Violation For A Second Time”

  1. Steve on August 16th, 2023 1:37 am

    Where are these criminals getting 5k to bond out?

  2. hildee on August 16th, 2023 1:29 am

    lock’em up, hard labor…





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 