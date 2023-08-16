Cantonment Sex Offender Charged With Registration Violation For A Second Time

For the second time, a Cantonment sex offender has been charged with a felony registration violation.

Kel’drick Tre-shawn Toler, 19, failed to report to the sheriff’s office as required in May to re-register, according to an arrest report. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he was reminded of the requirement during an address verification to his home at 208 Calloway Street in Cantonment during April 2023.

Toler is a registered Florida sex offender that is required to register quarterly. He was adjudicated in November 2019 of sexual battery by a juvenile on a victim age 12 years of age or older. He also has a prior conviction for failing to register.

Toler was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $50,000 bond.