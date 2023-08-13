Byrneville Subdivision Plans Filed For 122 Acres

Plans have been filed for the “Byrneville Subdivision” on 122 acres near Byrneville Elementary School.

But the plans are much different than most we’ve reported on. The applicant, John Dean of Pensacola, wants to split the 122 acres on two parcels into just four residential lots — three that would be 20-25 acres each and one at nearly 55 acres.

The minor subdivision fronts both West Highway 4 and Byrneville Road in front of the elementary school.

Byrneville Subdivision is in the initial internal review stage at the Escambia County Development Review Committee.