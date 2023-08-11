Blue Wahoos Swept By Lookouts In Twin Bill

vThe Pensacola Blue Wahoos were swept by the Chattanooga Lookouts in a doubleheader at AT&T Field on Thursday night, falling 3-2 in a close game one and dropping the nightcap by a score of 10-5.

In game one, Carson Spiers (W, 7-2) came within six outs of a no-hitter as the Lookouts starter kept the Pensacola bats at bay. Luis Palacios (L, 7-5) allowed a pair of first-inning runs on a Rece Hinds RBI triple and Francisco Urbaez sacrifice fly, and surrendered another run in the fourth on a double play to give Chattanooga a 3-0 lead.

Davis Bradshaw broke up the no-hit bid with a triple in the top of the sixth and scored on a Cobie Fletcher-Vance RBI single to draw the deficit to 3-1. In the top of the seventh, Spiers got the first two outs quickly before four straight Pensacola batters reached base to keep the game alive. Pedro Garcia (S, 6) entered and struck out Jacob Berry with the bases loaded to give the Lookouts a 3-2 win.

In game two, the Lookouts got a solid start from Teddy Stankiewicz before Jake Wong (W, 1-1) took over the game in relief. After Pensacola starter Jonathan Bermúdez (L, 3-4) allowed single runs in the second and third, Chattanooga exploded for four runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to take a 10-1 lead.

Pensacola’s offense couldn’t muster much besides back-to-back doubles from Dalvy Rosario and Nasim Nuñez in the third to score a run. After singling in game one of the doubleheader, Nuñez’s double gave him a 16-game hitting streak to tie a Blue Wahoos franchise record.

Once again, the Blue Wahoos made things interesting down to their final out in the seventh. Berry, Will Banfield and José Devers each collected RBI singles to score four runs before Vin Timpanelli recorded the final out for a 10-5 final.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Friday.