Blue Wahoos Beat Lookouts 9-7 In Opener

Injuries to shortstop José Devers and second baseman Nasim Nuñez have created a void in middle of the Blue Wahoos infield.

Josh Zamora stepped up in a memorable Double-A debut Tuesday to fill a need at shortstop and help deliver a 9-7 victory against the Chattanooga Lookouts in the series opener at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Zamora, 24, signed last year as undrafted free agent from the University of Nevada, collected hits in his first two at-bats for the Blue Wahoos, including a two-run single in the fourth inning and later reached on a walk to complete a 2-for-3 welcome. Zamora joined the Blue Wahoos last Saturday from the Beloit Sky Carp – the Miami Marlins’ High-A affiliate.

He was in the lineup Sunday when the game was halted in the first inning by a thunderstorm and did not resume.

His two RBI provided a 6-0 lead Tuesday for Pensacola, following a three-run homer by Will Banfield in the third inning and Bennett Hostetler’s solo blast in the second.

It also changed the narrative of this season’s matchup against Chattanooga.

The Lookouts took all six games three weeks ago in Chattanooga, which became the first time the Blue Wahoos were swept in a six-game series. It led to a record-tying nine-game losing streak.

In that series, the Blue Wahoos led for just two innings the entire week. Tuesday night, they jumped to a quick lead and expanded it.

And since that nine-game slide, the Blue Wahoos (68-51) have resembled the team that cruised to a first-half division win and put together the best overall record in the Southern League. They won two of the final three games against Montgomery in the last homestand, then took four of the five games played at Biloxi.

They got a superlative start Tuesday from righthander M.D. Johnson, who continues to pitch his best at Blue Wahoos Stadium. He worked into the sixth inning, allowing just two hits and two runs with eight strikeouts and two walks.

The Blue Wahoos opened a 9-2 lead in the seventh inning on a two-run double by Norel González and a sacrifice fly by Cody Morissette. They made the most of six hits to score the nine runs.

Closer Jefry Yan battled through a rocky ninth. After allowing a three-run homer that trimmed the deficit to two runs, Yan struck out the next two batters before a single and hit batter put the tying run on first base. But he struck out Austin Callahan to end the game and leaped off the mound with excitement.

The series continues Wednesday.