Blue Wahoos Bash Biloxi In 11-2 Win

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos racked up 11 runs on 16 hits for their third straight win on Wednesday, beating the Biloxi Shuckers by a score of 11-2.

M.D. Johnson (W, 2-6) turned in a quality start, allowing only two runs on three hits over 6.0 innings, for his second win of the season.

The Blue Wahoos took a 1-0 lead in the third inning as Cody Morissette hit a solo homer off the left field foul pole against Shuckers starter Tobias Myers (L, 7-5). Jackson Chourio briefly took the lead back for Biloxi with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third, but Jacob Berry evened the score with a solo homer of his own in the fourth.

The game pivoted on a seven-hit, six-run fifth that saw seven consecutive Pensacola batters reach base. Berry broke the 2-2 tie with an RBI double, and Will Banfield, Victor Mesa Jr., Paul McIntosh and Morissette each added RBI singles to put Pensacola ahead 8-2.

The Blue Wahoos added three more in the seventh on a two-run single from Norel González and an RBI groundout from Nasim Nuñez.

Outfielder Kyler Castillo, added to the Blue Wahoos roster earlier in the day, beat out an infield single in the ninth in his first Double-A at-bat. Relievers Matt Pushard and Brady Puckett came out of the bullpen to record the final nine outs of the game for Pensacola.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Thursday night.

written by Erik Bremer