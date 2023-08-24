Beulah Master Plan Open House This Evening

District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh will host a Beulah Master Play Plan open house Thursday evening.

During the open house, staff will showcase a presentation for the Beulah Master Plan and discuss methodology for the plan. Attendees will be able to participate in a question-and-answer session following the presentation. Comment forms will be available at the door.

The open house will take place from 6-7 p.m. at Beulah Middle School, 6001 West Nine Mile Road.

The Beulah Master Plan is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury under the RESTORE Act program.