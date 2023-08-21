Berry, Blue Wahoos Hold On To Beat Biscuits In Finale

Luarbert Arias brought his hands together, signaled skyward from the mound and showed gratitude.

The crowd at Blue Wahoos Stadium breathed the same sigh of relief.

Arias got the final two outs from a tenuous situation as the Blue Wahoos held on for an 8-7 victory Sunday against the Montgomery Biscuits to end the homestand and weekend with a good vibe.

What seemed a formality, having an 8-4 lead and top closer Jefry Yan pitching in the ninth, turned uneasy after Yan loaded the bases, then gave up a three-run double with one out that suddenly put the trying run a base hit away.

Arias entered, made big pitches, and recorded his first save.

That made for a happy finish on Family Sunday, where children followed by running the bases and playing catch in the outfield in a sponsorship from WKRG News5.

It was the Blue Wahoos’ second win in three games after dropping the first three games of the series against Montgomery, matching a team-record nine-game losing streak.

Sunday brought some good signs.

The Blue Wahoos racked up 14 hits, including a 3-for-4 day from centerfielder Victor Mesa Jr., who had recently been struggling at the plate.

The biggest production again belonged to Jacob Berry. The Miami Marlins’ top pick in 2022 has enjoyed hitting in Blue Wahoos Stadium. Further evidence was shown Sunday by his 3-for-4 day with three RBI. The former LSU star drove in the Blue Wahoos’ first run with a first-inning single, then followed with a two-run single for a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

The Biscuits twice tied the game in the fourth and fifth innings.

Berry was then part of a pivotal seventh inning rally where the Blue Wahoos got creative and got some help.

With the game tied 4-4, Dalvy Rosario led off win a single. Nasim Nuñez then popped a bunt over the head of Biscuits charging third baseman Junior Caminero, the team’s top player. Berry followed with a perfect bunt single to load the bases.

The Blue Wahoos then benefitted from a pair of run-scoring wild pitches uncorked by reliever Nelson Alvarez. Paul McIntosh then provided a 7-4 lead with an RBI single.

In the eighth inning, Cody Morissette led off with a home run blast into the right field berm. That bomb became the game-winning hit. Morrisette was among five Blue Wahoos players with multiple hits. Nuñez and Rosario were the other two.

Blue Wahoos starter Jonathan Bermúdez worked five innings and yielded four runs. Josan Méndez and Matt Pushard followed with three scoreless innings that became pivotal. Pushard was one of three Blue Wahoos players who participated Saturday in a community service project with Feeding the Gulf Coast, helping pack food box and the non-profit organization’s location in Milton.

There are now 24 games left in the regular season, including two more six-game homestands. They will get a respite Monday before a short road trip to Biloxi, Mississippi for a six-game series against the Shuckers on Tuesday. The Shuckers hold a two-game lead on Montgomery in the second half Southern League South Division race.

by Bill Vilona, photo Nino Mendez / Pensacola Blue Wahoos