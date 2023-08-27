Atmore Man Charged With Weekend Murder Near Poarch

An Atmore man has been charged with a weekend murder.

On Saturday, the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, Poarch Tribal Police and the Atmore Police Department responded to a shots fired disturbance at a mobile home park at 7400 Jack Springs Road, just north of the Poarch Creek Indian Reservation.

“Upon arrival a male victim was located inside of a mobile home deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” Sheriff Heath Jackson said Sunday afternoon. The victim was identified as 33-year old Deangelo Bailey, who was a resident of the mobile home park.

Wendell Farrell White, 65, was later taken into custody and charged with murder. He was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bonding pending a first court appearance on Monday.

“The motive of the shooting is still under investigation and other details will be released as they become available,” Jackson said.