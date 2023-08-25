Ascend Volunteers Work To Get Roy Hyatt Environmental Center Ready For Field Trips

A group of volunteers from Ascend Performance Materials worked last Friday to spruce up at the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center.

The group worked to help the facility get ready for upcoming student field trip visitors. They worked to clear trails, clean debris from ponds, trim the turtle enclosures, powerwash picnic tables and pavilions, repair equipment and more.

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center assists students in mastering science concepts and processes through the integration of science disciplines in studying the environment.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.