Ascend Volunteers Work To Get Roy Hyatt Environmental Center Ready For Field Trips

August 25, 2023

A group of volunteers from Ascend Performance Materials worked last Friday to spruce up at the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center.

The group worked to help the facility get ready for upcoming student field trip visitors. They worked to clear trails, clean debris from ponds, trim the turtle enclosures, powerwash picnic tables and pavilions, repair equipment and more.

For more photos, click or tap here.

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center assists students in mastering science concepts and processes through the integration of science disciplines in studying the environment.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 