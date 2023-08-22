Century Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
August 21, 2023
A Century man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Atmore.
Jeffie Dewitt Morris, 50, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
An Atmore Police Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Morris.
“The officer noticed some strange behavior during their interaction,” Sgt. Darrell McMann said. An Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy stopped to assist, and his K-9 alerted on a vehicle.
A subsequent search located located a green leafy substance that was identified by Morris as synthetic cannabis (Spice), multiple blunts containing a green leafy substance that field tested positive for marijuana, a spoon with a crystal-like residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine, and a glass pipe with a crystal-like residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police. He was also cited for improper lights.
Morris was released on bond from the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.
