Century Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

August 21, 2023

A Century man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Atmore.

Jeffie Dewitt Morris, 50, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

An Atmore Police Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Morris.

“The officer noticed some strange behavior during their interaction,” Sgt. Darrell McMann said. An Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy stopped to assist, and his K-9 alerted on a vehicle.

A subsequent search located located a green leafy substance that was identified by Morris as synthetic cannabis (Spice), multiple blunts containing a green leafy substance that field tested positive for marijuana, a spoon with a crystal-like residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine, and a glass pipe with a crystal-like residue that field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police. He was also cited for improper lights.

Morris was released on bond from the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

Written by William Reynolds 

 