Reported Carjacking In Cottage Hill Ends With Suspect Fleeing From Santa Rosa Deputies

A reported carjacking Thursday morning in Cottage Hill ended with the suspect fleeing from Santa Rosa County deputies.

A resident of Parker Road reported the carjacking about 5:30 a.m. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the victim told dispatchers that he was following the suspect who was driving his gray Toyota Tacoma. The suspect went west on Quintette Road toward Santa Rosa County, and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

The ECSO said Santa Rosa deputies initiated a pursuit on West Spencer Field Road.

Information was then received that no force was used — meaning it was a stolen vehicle, not a violent felony carjacking — and the pursuit was canceled.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle took off from their deputies at a high rate of speed and later re-entered Escambia County.

No further description of the suspect was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.