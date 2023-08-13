17,000 Escambia Voters Receive Final Notice To Confirm Their Address

Address confirmation final notices have been mailed to more than 17,000 Escambia County voters, according Supervisor of Elections David Stafford.

The notices were mailed to voters who have not voted or requested an address update since the 2008 general election.

Under Florida’s voter list maintenance procedures, voters who receive this notice must respond within 30 days or be placed on the inactive voter list.

Voters on the inactive list may be restored to the active voter list after confirming their current address. A voter who remains on the inactive voter list for two consecutive general elections without updating their registration, requesting a vote-by-mail ballot, or appearing to vote will be removed from the Florida voter registration system.

Notices are sent by forwardable mail, feature the official USPS Election Mail logo, and include a postage-paid, pre-addressed return envelope. Voters can always check the status of their voter registration by visiting EscambiaVotes.gov/am-i-registered or by calling (850) 595-3900 during regular business hours. Most changes to a voter’s record can be made by visiting RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov.