$1.58 Billion Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Florida

August 9, 2023

One ticket sold in Florida was the sole winner of Tuesday night’s $1.58 billion Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot winning quick pick ticket was sold at a Publix in Neptune Beach in the Jacksonville area. The jackpot prize winner has the option of receiving their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $783.3 million.

The winning numbers for the August 8 drawing were 13-19-20-32-33 and the Mega Ball was 14.

The retailer will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

In addition to the jackpot prize, Tuesday’s drawing also produced one $2 million Florida winner from a ticket matching all 5-of-5 white balls. The $2 million winning ticket was purchased at Kwik Stop in Hollywood.

Comments

One Response to “$1.58 Billion Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Florida”

  1. Not'cho Pot on August 9th, 2023 12:12 pm

    Everybody can get back to work now…..





