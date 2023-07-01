What To Know About Florida’s New ‘Permitless Carry’ Law Effective Saturday

July 1, 2023

Beginning Saturday, July 1, you can carry a concealed firearm without a concealed weapons license (CWL) in Florida.

Here is some need-to-know information from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office:

  • Although a CWL is not required in Florida beginning July 1, the weapon or firearm must remain concealed from the ordinary sight of another person.
  • The minimum age to conceal carry in Florida is 21 years old.
  • When conceal carrying a weapon or firearm, you must have a valid form of identification on you at all times.
  • To be in possession of a concealed weapon or firearm, you must be a resident and citizen of the U.S. or a permanent resident alien of the U.S.
  • A person who is carrying a concealed weapon or firearm cannot be a convicted felon or delinquent.
  • A person who is carrying a concealed weapon or firearm cannot suffer from a physical infirmity, which prevents the safe handling of a firearm.
  • A person who is carrying a concealed firearm is restricted from carrying the firearm in the same locations/events as a person carrying under a CWL.
  • It’s important to be responsible and educated about gun safety.
  • You cannot carry your firearm in places where it is unlawful – such as schools, government buildings, airports, and bars.

