What To Know About Florida’s New ‘Permitless Carry’ Law Effective Saturday
July 1, 2023
Beginning Saturday, July 1, you can carry a concealed firearm without a concealed weapons license (CWL) in Florida.
Here is some need-to-know information from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office:
- Although a CWL is not required in Florida beginning July 1, the weapon or firearm must remain concealed from the ordinary sight of another person.
- The minimum age to conceal carry in Florida is 21 years old.
- When conceal carrying a weapon or firearm, you must have a valid form of identification on you at all times.
- To be in possession of a concealed weapon or firearm, you must be a resident and citizen of the U.S. or a permanent resident alien of the U.S.
- A person who is carrying a concealed weapon or firearm cannot be a convicted felon or delinquent.
- A person who is carrying a concealed weapon or firearm cannot suffer from a physical infirmity, which prevents the safe handling of a firearm.
- A person who is carrying a concealed firearm is restricted from carrying the firearm in the same locations/events as a person carrying under a CWL.
- It’s important to be responsible and educated about gun safety.
- You cannot carry your firearm in places where it is unlawful – such as schools, government buildings, airports, and bars.
Comments