Vehicle Goes Airborne Over Fence And Hits Tree In Molino; One Injured

A vehicle went airborne over a fence and crashed into a tree early Saturday morning in Molino, injuring one person.

The crash happened about 4:15 on Highway 95A at Joanna Lane, near Highland Baptist Church. The vehicle apparently struck a culvert, went airborne over a chain-link fence, struck a tree about 10 feet off the ground and came to rest upside down inside the fenced-in area.

One person was transported to an area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.