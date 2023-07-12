This Is Who Claimed A $28K Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold In Beulah

We now know who had a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Beulah.

The ticket sold at the Publix on Beulah Road at Nine Mile Road was one of two winning tickets in Sunday’s midday drawing and was worth $28,725.68. The other winning ticket was sold in Stuart, Florida.

According to the Florida Lottery, the cash option on the winning ticket was claimed by Lori Lee Stuard of Robertsdale.

Sunday’s midday winning numbers were 4-10-19-23-33.