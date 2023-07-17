Powerball, Mega Millions Reach Combined Prize Over $1.5 Billion

The jackpots for the Powerball and Mega Millions Draw games continue to rise, reaching a combined total of more than $1.5 billion.

On Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot rolled to an estimated $640 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing. On Saturday, the Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated $900 million ahead of tonight’s drawing.

Jackpot winners have the option to receive their winnings in 30 annual installments or as a one-time, lump-sum cash option of approximately $465.1 million for Powerball and $328 million for Mega Millions. In addition to the jackpot prize, players can win lower-tier prizes of up to $2 million with Powerball and up to $5 million with Mega Millions.

Powerball players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-69) and the Power Ball number (1-26). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately 1-in-24.9.

Mega Millions jplayers win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-70) and the Mega Ball number (1-25). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately 1-in-24.