McDavid Motorcyclist Killed In Pine Barren Road Crash

July 22, 2023

A single motorcycle crash claimed the life of a McDavid man Friday evening.

The 47-year old man was southbound on North Pine Barren just south of Victor Road about 6:40 p.m.when he lost control of his 2016 BMW motorcycle. The motorcycle traveled onto the shoulder of the road. He re-entered the roadway, traveled across both lanes and onto the opposite shoulder before crashing into the woodline.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash near the Christian Home community.

There were no other vehicles involved and no witnesses to the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation.  The McDavid Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Comments

2 Responses to “McDavid Motorcyclist Killed In Pine Barren Road Crash”

  1. MT on July 22nd, 2023 1:45 am

    RIP!! Prayers to the family and friends. May GOD bless you in these hard times.

  2. Charlotte Bates on July 22nd, 2023 1:45 am

    So sad. Praying for the man, his family and friends.





