Florida Gas Prices Rebound, But Pensacola Has The State’s Cheapest Average

July 10, 2023

Florida gas prices suddenly rebounded last week, rising an average of 20 cents per gallon. The increase snapped a 22-day streak of declines that sent the state average to $3.26 per gallon – the lowest daily average price since March.

Sunday’s state average was $3.46 per gallon. That’s what drivers paid four weeks ago.

Pensacola was the cheapest metro in the state at $3.16 on average. In North Escambia, a low of $3.06 was available at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment. In Pensacola multiple stations were below $3, including a low of $2.91 on East Nine Mile Road.

“Last week’s jump at the pump came immediately after Independence Day, when AAA forecast a record number of Floridians would take a road trip for the holiday,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Fortunately, oil prices remain low. Unless that changes this week, the upward pressure on gas prices should ease soon.

Sunday’s state average remains well below this year’s high of $3.72 per gallon.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 