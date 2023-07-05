ECSO: ‘Toolbox Drug Dealer’ Arrested With Fentanyl, Meth After Highway 29 Traffic Stop

A man the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office dubbed the “toolbox drug dealer” was arrested on multiple drug charges Tuesday after a traffic stop on Highway 29.

James Clarence Davis, 52, was charged with trafficking fentanyl four grams or more, trafficking methamphetamine 14 grams or more, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, attached registration license plate not assigned, and driving with a license from another state when Florida license suspended. He was booked in the Escambia County Jail with bound set at $113,000.

An Escambia County deputy stopped Davis at the intersection of Highway 29 and Kenmore Road for a seat belt violation and an improperly registered vehicle, During the stop, ECSO K-9 Ray alerted on the vehicle.

Deputies located a Milwaukee toolbox containing an “organized drug dealer kit,”, according to the ECSO. Deputies reported finding fentanyl, meth, scales, smoking pipes, baggies, needles and brass knuckles inside the toolbox.

Photos courtesy ECSO for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.