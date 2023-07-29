Century Man Sentenced For Stealing Semi Truck And Its $80,000 Cargo

A Century man was recently sentenced for stealing a semi truck and its cargo of $80,000 worth of rolled steel.

Aftered pleading no contest, Cecil Devon Brown, 41, was found guilty of grand theft of a motor vehicle, first degree felony grand theft of cargo valued at $50,000 or more in interstate commerce, and criminal mischief with property damage. He was sentenced to 24 months probation after credit for 123 days served. He was also ordered to maintain employment, pay fines and costs, and make $1,400 in restitution to the victim payable at a minimum of $100 a month.

The victim told investigators that she hired Brown to drive her 2007 Volvo semi and the rolled steel cargo from Mobile to Pensacola to Birmingham before making a return delivery to Milton. She said he did pick up the truck and cargo and drove it to Pensacola, but then she lost contact with Brown. She stated that she texted him and told him there was a tracking device on the truck, then the GPS device went offline.

Another of the victim’s drivers spotted the truck in Flomaton. The victim found the trailer and rolled steel parked next to the Dollar General at 9410 North Century Boulevard, but the truck was missing. While she was there, Brown pulled up in her Volvo semi truck and ran away, according to an arrest report.

Deputies located Brown nearby at his residence on Ivey Street.

According to the report, Brown was suspected in the theft of a Garmin truck GPS and $520 he received to purchase diesel fuel. The truck’s radio was also ripped from the dash, causing about $300 in damage.

The truck, trailer and $80,000 worth of rolled steel were released to the owner.