Update: What Pensacola Police Said Led To An Officer Fatally Shooting A Man In Cantonment

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Cantonment.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. on Durant Lane near South Highway 97, just north of West Kingsfield Road.

A Pensacola Police Police Department officer was investigating a hit and run accident about 2:30 p.m. at Ninth Avenue and Wright Street in the city. Police learned that the vehicle that fled the scene may have been at the home on Durant Lane in Cantonment.

“The officer went to the house and was confronted by a male individual in front of the home. Words were exchanged and a fight began between the male and the officer,” PPD PIO Mike Wood Said. “The officer fired his duty weapon and struck the man. The officer immediately called for an ambulance and additional officers.”

The man was pronounced deceased in or near the driveway in front of the home. The officer received minor injuries during the fight and was treated at a hospital.

As is standard procedure in officer involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall said, “This is an active investigation, and the Pensacola Police Department is cooperating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney’s Office”. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves added “Any incident that results in the loss of life is something we take very seriously. I have complete confidence in the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation, and I know our Pensacola Police Department is fully cooperating to help ensure a thorough investigation can be completed.”

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted at the scene following the shooting but were not involved in the incident.

