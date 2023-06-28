Suspect Dead After Pensacola Police Officer-Involved Shooting In Cantonment

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Cantonment.

The shooting occurred about 3 p.m. on Durant Lane near Highway 297A, just north of West Kingsfield Road.

The officer involved was from the Pensacola Police Police Department. The officer was investigating a hit and run accident about 2:30 p.m. at Ninth Avenue and Wright Street in the city. The PPD officer went to Durant Lane as part of that investigation, according to PPD.

When the officer made contact with the man in the home’s driveway, they exchanged words. Pensacola Police said that escalated into a physical altercation before the man was shot by the officer. The man was pronounced deceased in or near the driveway in front of the home.

The officer was injured, but there’s no word on the extent of his injuries.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted at the scene following the shooting but were not involved.

As is standard procedure in officer involved shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

