Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Cantonment Crash

One person was airlifted to the hospital following a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Cantonment.

The motorcyclist lost control at a guardrail on Jacks Branch Road just off Muscogee Road about 3:40 p.m. The rider was flown by helicopter to a Pensacola hospital with injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details.

The Cantonment and Ensley Stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.