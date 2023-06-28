Man Charged With Battery Of His Ex-Girlfriend

June 28, 2023

A Century man is accused of battery against his ex-girlfriend.

Jeremy Clint Hatfield, 32, was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation.

Hatfield pushed the victim after they got into an argument over money before grabbing her by the neck and choking her, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report. The victim told deputies that  she scratched Hatfield before hitting him with pan on his left arm.

Hatfield remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set $7,500 on the battery charge, but jail records indicated he was also wanted in Escambia County, Alabama.

