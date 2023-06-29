Johnston Homers In Wahoos 7-2 Loss To Biscuits

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos opened up the second half of their 2023 season with a 7-2 loss at the hands of the Montgomery Biscuits on Wednesday night.

Troy Johnston was the lone offensive bright spot, going 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and his team-leading 13th home run of the season in the eighth inning.

Evan Fitterer (L, 4-2) took the loss, allowing a season-high five earned runs over 6.0 innings thanks to early homers from Diego Infante and Austin Shenton. Junior Caminero added a two-run single in the fifth inning to stretch the Montgomery lead to 5-0.

The Blue Wahoos couldn’t solve Cole Wilcox (W, 2-6), who scattered three hits and fanned eight over 5.0 scoreless innings.

Johnston’s homer in the eighth prevented just the second Blue Wahoos shutout at the hands of an opponent this year, and gave the first baseman a league-leading 53 RBI on the season.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Thursday.

written by Erik Bremer