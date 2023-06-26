Jackie Marie Lambert

Ms. Jackie Marie Lambert, age 66, passed away, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Century, FL; surrounded by her loving family. She has lived most of her life in Century, FL. She was a member of Abundant Life Assembly of God Church.

Ms. Lambert enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed going to church and worshiping. She enjoyed baking cakes for the church and quilting. She enjoyed working in the Women’s Ministry and going on a trip to Israel with the church. She enjoyed her visits with her sister sitting around outside, and always had to have her ‘Foo foo” on.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mancel (Ruby Lee Morris) Tedder, and one sister-in law, Deborah Mikki Tedder.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tonya Lambert, of Jay, FL; Robin Lambert, of Brewton, AL; three brothers, Mancel Ray Tedder, of Brewton, AL; Rickey (Tina) Tedder, of Century, FL; Kenny (Lisa) Tedder, of Jay, FL; one sister, Tina Money, of Port St. Joe, FL; six grandchildren, Michael Dalton Lambeth, Cheyenne LaKota Watson, Breanna Christine Lambeth, Samuel Devin Lambeth, Brent Tyler Lambeth, Donald William “Dejay” Pugh, Jr; two great-grandchildren, Harper Lambeth, Roman Lambeth, two special friends, Sharon Black, Wanda Joiner, and other relatives.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Assembly of God with Rev. Rickey Tedder and Rev. Joey Johnson officiating.

Burial will follow at Byrneville Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 29, 2023, from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Assembly of God Church.

Pallbearers will be Dalton Lambeth, Devin Lambeth, Dejay Pugh, Rickey Tedder, Dillon Tedder, and Aaron Money.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny tedder, and Ray Tedder.

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.