FWC Law Enforcement Report: Fillingim Landing Underage Party; Fishing And Violations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement recently reported the following activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officers Allgood and Hahr were working in the Perdido River Wildlife Management Area when they observed five 13- to 18-year-olds carrying a cooler of beer onto the sandbar at Fillingim Landing. Before the officers made contact, they observed them smoking cannabis and drinking beer. The youths stated they had bought a half ounce of cannabis, THC vape cartridges, and the case of beer in preparation for their night out. The two adults were issued notices to appear for the violations and the three juveniles were referred to Department of Juvenile Justice.

Officers Allgood and Hahr were patrolling near Pensacola Bay when they observed a charter boat fishing in the military exclusion area. They conducted a vessel stop and explained to the captain he could not fish in the restricted area. A fishery inspection revealed a red snapper located in the fish box. Officers issued the captain a resource citation for possession of a red snapper during the closed season.

Officer Allgood was patrolling in the Pensacola Bay area and observed an individual fishing from a vessel near the Ft. Pickens fishing pier. He conducted a resource inspection and asked to see their fishing license. The captain on the boat provided an individual commercial fishing license and said they were fishing commercially. The other two subjects were fishing without a commercial fishing license. The officer inspected their fish and found undersized pompano and Spanish mackerel. Notice to appear citations were issued for the violations.

Lieutenant Lambert conducted a resource inspection on a fishing vessel as it returned to the Navy Point Boat Ramp. When he was about to open a cooler to inspect the catch, the captain of the boat revealed they had undersized spotted sea trout. The inspection revealed 10 trout with four of them being undersized. Citations were issued for undersized sea trout and possession of over the daily bag limit.

Officers Allgood and Hahr were on patrol in Perdido River Wildlife Management Area and observed an individual driving into the area. The subject was later observed drinking vodka and was charged with driving with a revoked license and possession of alcoholic beverages in Perdido River WMA.

While on patrol in the Perdido River, Officer McHenry noticed an individual fishing with free-floating noodles. The subject was also using bream for bait. Both these methods are illegal in Florida. Citations were issued for the violations.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

While on patrol, Officer Mullins observed a vessel operating on plane in an idle speed zone in Blackwater River. When contacting the vessel and its four occupants, one of the subjects exposed his backside to the officer and nearby members of the public. Officers Wilkenson and Roberson assisted with the subjects, who tried to leave the area. An inspection revealed the possession of alcohol, and each subject was under the age of 21. The operator was issued the appropriate citations/warnings for boating violations. Each subject was issued a notice to appear for possession of alcohol under 21 years of age. Officers stressed the importance of boating laws, safety, and possession/ consumption of alcohol while recreating on the water.

Officer Land was on patrol near Milton Marina when he observed an individual on a personal watercraft operating on plane within the idle speed zone in Quinn Bayou. Officer Land gave the subject loud verbal commands to approach the shoreline. When Officer Land began speaking to the subject, he noticed the individual was sunburnt and his eyes were bloodshot and watery. When the subject spoke, Officer Land detected the smell of alcohol. Officer Land asked the subject if he had been drinking, and the individual stated he had been. Officer Land asked the individual to perform a seated standardized field sobriety tasks. At the conclusion of the tasks the individual was placed under arrest for operating a vessel with normal faculties impaired. The Individual was transported to the Santa Rosa County Jail.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.