FWC Law Enforcement Report: Boating, Fishing And Iguana Violations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement recently reported the following activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Officer Specialist Allgood was conducting safety and resource inspections at Wilson Robertson boat ramp. He observed a vessel returning to the dock around sunset. The officer noticed the vessel had a Florida decal but displayed out of state registration numbers. Officer Allgood conducted an inspection on the vessel and recognized the owner/operator of the vessel from two previous boating under the influence investigations last summer. The officer checked to see if the operator paid his $500 civil penalty for refusing to provide a breath sample. It was determined the operator had not paid the penalty; therefore could not legally operate a vessel on state waters. Officer Allgood issued the subject a notice to appear for operating a vessel on state waters without paying a previous refusal citation.

Senior Officer Hahr completed an investigation into a trespass complaint on property owned by the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. A caretaker observed a man enter the property and drive through with a loaded rifle. The witness called Officer Allgood who was familiar with the subject. He contacted Officers Hahr and Senst who interviewed the suspect and witness. A .30-30 rifle was seized and a warrant was obtained charging the subject with armed trespass.

Officer Allgood was on patrol at a boat ramp and observed a vessel displaying dive gear. He conducted a resource inspection and discovered an undersized gray triggerfish. One of the individuals on the boat took responsibility for the undersized fish. Officer Allgood issued a resource citation for possessing an undersized gray triggerfish.

While on patrol at a boat ramp, Officer Allgood observed a vessel with fishing rods and conducted a resource inspection. During the inspection, he located an undersized scamp. Officer Allgood issued the appropriate citation for the illegal fish.

Officer Allgood was conducting resource inspections at the Pensacola Pass when he observed a vessel returning from fishing. He conducted a resource inspection on the vessel and determined several fish were undersized. He issued citations for undersized gray triggerfish and undersized Spanish mackerel.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officer Roberson was dispatched to a call regarding Santa Rosa County deputies traffic stop on the interstate. They needed help regarding iguanas in the back of an individual’s truck and wanted to know if a permit was needed for possession of the iguanas. Officer Roberson responded and spoke with Investigator Williams while on the way. Investigator Williams stated they needed a permit for green iguanas. Officer Roberson arrived on scene and determined the subjects were in possession of green iguanas. Officer Roberson interviewed the individual who was in possession, and it was determined there were no permits for the iguanas and there was a violation regarding their safe storage and transportation. Officer Roberson booked the individual into jail for no proper permits and violation of transporting/storing the iguanas properly.

Officer Bower received a complaint about an illegal species of fish being advertised for sale on social media. An inspection revealed invasive lionfish were being transported from California into Florida and sold to the public. It is illegal to possess and sell an invasive species imported from another state. Live coral was also found on the premises without proper documentation. The store owner was issued a notice to appear citation for importation and sale of lionfish.

Officer Bower was conducting resource inspections in the Santa Rosa Sound and observed two subjects fishing from the shore. Both subjects had valid fishing licenses. Officer Bower observed a line in the water tied to a rock, and asked the subjects if they had any luck catching any fish. The subjects explained they were catching spotted sea trout and showed the officer the fish. The trout were under the legal-size limit. One of the subjects admitted to harvesting the undersized spotted sea trout and was issued a notice to appear citation.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

