Free Lunch Available All Summer For Youth At Libraries In Escambia County
June 6, 2023
Free meals for youth are available five days a week at West Florida Public Libraries branches.
In conjunction with Feeding the Gulf Coast, the meals will be served as follows:
Monday-Friday, Noon – 1 p.m.
- Bellview Library
- Molino Library
- Pensacola Library
- Southwest Library
- Tryon Library
- Westside Library
Tuesday-Saturday, Noon – 1 p.m.
- Century Library
The meals, which must be consumed at the library, are for children 18-year old and younger. The meals are also available for disabled individuals 19-years or older who participate in a public or private non-profit program during the school year.
The meals are available on the daily schedule above through August 9, except the July 4 holiday.
