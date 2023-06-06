Free Lunch Available All Summer For Youth At Libraries In Escambia County

Free meals for youth are available five days a week at West Florida Public Libraries branches.

In conjunction with Feeding the Gulf Coast, the meals will be served as follows:

Monday-Friday, Noon – 1 p.m.

Bellview Library

Molino Library

Pensacola Library

Southwest Library

Tryon Library

Westside Library

Tuesday-Saturday, Noon – 1 p.m.

Century Library

The meals, which must be consumed at the library, are for children 18-year old and younger. The meals are also available for disabled individuals 19-years or older who participate in a public or private non-profit program during the school year.

The meals are available on the daily schedule above through August 9, except the July 4 holiday.