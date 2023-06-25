FPL’s Third North Escambia Solar Farm Is Under Construction In Molino

Florida Power & Light’s third solar farm in North Escambia is under construction in Molino.

The Sparkleberry Solar Energy Center is coming to 553 acres at the south end of Pilgrim Trail off Highway 97. According to FPL, over 200,000 solar panels will generate nearly 75 megawatts — enough energy to power 15,000 homes.

The Molino Sparkleberry solar farm is roughly the same size as two others in North Escambia.

The 300,000 solar panels at the Cotton Creek Solar Energy Center on Bogia Road near McDavid have been in operation since early 2022, producing up to about 75 megawatts.

The First City Solar Energy Center, the second FPL solar site to be built in North Escambia, off Holland, Cox and Roach roads in McDavid went online February 2, 2023, also with an output of 75 megawatts.

“This is an exciting time for our customers in Northwest Florida. Solar energy centers provide our customers with low-cost, reliable electricity,” said FPL Northwest Vice President and General Manager J.T. Young. “We’re investing in this innovative technology on behalf of our customers to reduce fuel costs and further Florida’s energy independence by harnessing Florida’s abundant sunshine.”

Pictured: The entrance to the Sparkleberry Solar Energy Center as seen Saturday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photos and graphic, click to enlarge.