Dustin Vaughn Is New Cantonment Rotary Club President

The Rotary Club of Cantonment recently installed Dustin Vaughn as its new president for the next year.

A product of Ransom Middle and Tate High schools, Vaughn will lead a club that has seen nine new members in the previous leadership of Tony Lee. He is currently employed at Harvesters Federal credit Union and is married with three children.

Now in its 75th year, the Rotary Club of Cantonment continues to support many projects for the area, primarily north of Nine Mile Road. The club also funds various scholarships and other philanthropic projects throughout the area.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.