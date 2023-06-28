Dangerous Heat Continues Today

June 28, 2023

Dangerous heat will continue over the next several days.  Another heat advisory is in effect with heat index values (the “feels like” temperature) expected to range from 107 to 112 degrees on Wednesday and increase to 115 degrees by Thursday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Heat index values of 107 or higher. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 109. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 60%

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 