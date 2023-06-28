Century, Flomaton Split Cost For Paving ‘Alley 5′ On The State Line

June 28, 2023

Century and Flomaton split the cost for the recent paving of a dirt road named Alley 5.

Alley 5 runs east off Old Flomaton Road at the state line. Part of the road is in Florida, and part is in Alabama.

Flomaton surfaced the roadway as several other streets were paved in that town.  Century’s share of the paving cost was $35,369.55.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

The red line depicts the state line along Alley 5. NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.

