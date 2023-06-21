Century Approves $1,800 To Spruce Up Santa, Considers $33K For New Christmas Decorations

The Century Town Council wants to improve their Christmas decorations.

Tuesday night, the council voted to spend up to $1,800 for new garland for a Santa Claus decoration that stands annually in the Nadine McCaw Park on North Century Boulevard.

The council is also looking to spend an estimated $33,600 for new lighted decorations for 48 utility poles along North Century Boulevard, replacing decorations that are about a decade old.

The park Santa decoration was actually donated to Century several years ago. It’s a popular part of Christmas in town, Mayor Ben Boutwell said.

“I tell you, that is a picture-taking rascal,” Boutwell told the council. “I sit on my porch, and people come there and get their pictures; they do Christmas pictures there. It’s incredible the people that show up there. I’m talking family portraits. And redoing it (the Santa) will take it to another level.”

The council is expected to discuss the utility pole Christmas decorations at an upcoming meeting.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.