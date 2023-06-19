Carolyn Everette Nall

Carolyn Everette Nall, age 81, of Excel, AL passed away on June 18, 2023. She was born on May 31, 1942 to Joe Oliver Kizer and Audrey Kate Owens Kizer. She owned and operated Carolyn Everette Nall Daycare for over 50 years before retiring. She was a former member of Brooks Memorial and was a member of Excel Baptist Church. She loved to travel, go to the beach, and especially the river. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Stephen Everette and Richard Everette, her sister, Louise Arguilez, and her brother, Andy Kizer.

She is survived by her husband, Alfred Nall; her son, Scott Everette of Atmore, AL; her daughter, Denean (Mark) Sechcrest of Mobile, AL; her brother, Foster Kizer of Atmore, AL; her sister, Frances (Delane) Hartzog of Prattville, AL; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel in Atmore, AL with Bro. Brian Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Canoe Freewill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.