Byrneville Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Attempted Murder Of His Wife

June 28, 2023

A Byrneville man has been sentenced to 25 years in station prison for shooting his wife last year.

Joseph Anthony Franklin, 61, entered a no contest plea before being sentenced by Judge Linda Nobles.

“The defendant’s actions that day were cold, callous, and depraved. He showed no remorse for the victim he had just shot. A lengthy prison sentence is absolutely warranted,” prosecuting attorney Christopher Patter argued at the sentencing hearing.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the couple’s home on McBride Road just off Byrneville Road on October 25, 2022. Deputies arrived to find Franklin sitting on the front porch smoking a cigarette, wearing a tan t-shirt and shorts. A female was lying at his feet on the porch floor with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to the report.

The victim, later identified by the ECSO as Franklin’s wife, stated she found Franklin sitting on the couch that morning, but that led to an argument because he was supposed to be at work. During the argument, he pulled out a gun and started shooting it, according to the report. The victim told deputies that she tried to get the gun away from Franklin, and that is when he shot her.

Two other people were asleep upstairs in the home at the time but did not hear anything, deputies said.

The victim was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital and survived.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 