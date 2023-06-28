Byrneville Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Attempted Murder Of His Wife

A Byrneville man has been sentenced to 25 years in station prison for shooting his wife last year.

Joseph Anthony Franklin, 61, entered a no contest plea before being sentenced by Judge Linda Nobles.

“The defendant’s actions that day were cold, callous, and depraved. He showed no remorse for the victim he had just shot. A lengthy prison sentence is absolutely warranted,” prosecuting attorney Christopher Patter argued at the sentencing hearing.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the couple’s home on McBride Road just off Byrneville Road on October 25, 2022. Deputies arrived to find Franklin sitting on the front porch smoking a cigarette, wearing a tan t-shirt and shorts. A female was lying at his feet on the porch floor with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to the report.

The victim, later identified by the ECSO as Franklin’s wife, stated she found Franklin sitting on the couch that morning, but that led to an argument because he was supposed to be at work. During the argument, he pulled out a gun and started shooting it, according to the report. The victim told deputies that she tried to get the gun away from Franklin, and that is when he shot her.

Two other people were asleep upstairs in the home at the time but did not hear anything, deputies said.

The victim was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital and survived.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.