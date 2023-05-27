Memorial Day Ceremony Set For Pensacola’s Veterans Memorial Park

May 27, 2023

A Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled for Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola.

The Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola is inviting active duty military personnel, veterans, families and all community members to attend the program at 1 p.m. at 200 South 10th Avenue.

A Marine Corps Color Guard will present the colors and the Pensacola Opera Chorus will perform a patriotic medley of songs. In addition, the Blue Anchor Belles will sing an assortment of 40’s and 50’s and patriotic style music, and McGuire’s Pipe Band will also be featured at the ceremony.

Guest speaker will be sportscaster Dan Shugart from WEAR TV 3. A Marine Corps bugler and honor guard will close the ceremony by rendering honors.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to those who have given their lives in the service of our great nation,” said Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola President Rob Doss. “Memorial Day is set aside to honor and remember these men and women so that their service and their sacrifice is never forgotten.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 