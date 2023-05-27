Memorial Day Ceremony Set For Pensacola’s Veterans Memorial Park

A Memorial Day ceremony is scheduled for Sunday at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola.

The Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola is inviting active duty military personnel, veterans, families and all community members to attend the program at 1 p.m. at 200 South 10th Avenue.

A Marine Corps Color Guard will present the colors and the Pensacola Opera Chorus will perform a patriotic medley of songs. In addition, the Blue Anchor Belles will sing an assortment of 40’s and 50’s and patriotic style music, and McGuire’s Pipe Band will also be featured at the ceremony.

Guest speaker will be sportscaster Dan Shugart from WEAR TV 3. A Marine Corps bugler and honor guard will close the ceremony by rendering honors.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to those who have given their lives in the service of our great nation,” said Veterans Memorial Park Foundation of Pensacola President Rob Doss. “Memorial Day is set aside to honor and remember these men and women so that their service and their sacrifice is never forgotten.”