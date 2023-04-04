Walnut Hill Man Charged With Allegedly Hitting Juvenile Girl With A Rubber Hose

A Walnut Hill man has been charged with allegedly beating a juvenile female with a rubber hose.

Matthew Connor Williams, 32, was charged with felony child abuse without great bodily harm domestic violence related. He was released from the Escambia County Jail Tuesday night on a $15,000 bond.

The victim told deputies that she became angry during an argument with her mother over attending a gender reveal party, and the victim said she punched a hole in the wall of her room, according to an arrest report. The victim said she heard Williams enter the residence slamming doors, at which time she knew he on his way to her. She stated that she sat on her bed with a knife in her hand for protection but at no time did she threaten Williams with the knife, the report continues. Before Williams entered her room, she started recording a video with her phone that was hidden under her pillow.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the video did not show anything that took place, but it had audio with a girl screaming and “what sounded like her being hit with an object”. A male voice then said “let go of the hose and ‘I will beat you every day’,” the arrest report states.

Williams told deputies that the girl had been arguing with her mother and punched holes in her wall. She stated that Williams entered her room to find her holding a knife, at which time he struck multiple times with a rubber hose because of the knife.

Deputies noted multiple bruises and welts on the girl’s legs and one on her wrist, ranging from four to eight inches long and consistent with being struck by a rubber hose, ECSO said.

Deputies located the hose, which the girl confirmed was the one used in the alleged beating, and it was seized as evidence.