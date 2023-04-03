Vermel Perry McDonald

Vermel Perry McDonald, 91, of Molino, FL went home to be with Jesus on Friday, March 31, 2023.

She was born on January 30, 1932 in Molino, FL to Ilence and Clora Perry. Our mother was a dedicated homemaker and secretary for McDonald Gas Stations, Farmer’s Supply and Tire Store.

Vermel was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Tommy H. McDonald, infant daughter, Vida Ann and four still born infants, her parents and five siblings.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Gary McDonald, Sr.; daughter, Felicia Shields and husband, Jeremy; daughter, Karen Ward and husband, Steve; five grandchildren, Rhesa Robinson, Gary McDonald, Jr., Hannah Chaddick, Emily Foster, and Tamara Garrett; seven great grandchildren, Haley Robinson, Haden Robinson, Gavin McDonald, Knox Chaddick, Emersyn Foster, Mila Chaddick and Ellison Foster.

Our mother dedicated her life to serving the Lord. She was the epitome of a classy and Godly Christian woman. She was a faithful member of New Hope Apostolic Church. Her greatest joy in life was going to church. She enjoyed reading her Bible, singing and baking. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held at Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve Ward and Pastor Jeremy Shields officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Ben Robinson, Haden Robinson, Morgan Chaddick, Austin Garrett, Harlan Foster, Gary McDonald, Jr. and serving as honorary pallbearers are Wanda Richardson, Sharon Smith, Patricia Wessell, Eldnar McGhee and Gavin McDonald. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service at First Pentecostal Church Cemetery.