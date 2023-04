Tate High Aggies Down The Navarre Raiders 9-3; Aggies JV Wins 7-1

Tate 9, Navarre 3

The Tate Aggies defeated the Navarre Raiders 9-3 Tuesday night at Tate.

The Aggies took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

Complete stats were not available at publication time early Wednesday morning.

Up next, the Aggies will travel to Tallahassee to take on Lincoln Friday night.

Tate 7, Navarre 1 (JV)

