Tate Defeats South Warren, Kentucky, 6-5

April 4, 2023

The Tate Aggies defeated South Warren, Kentucky, 6-5 Monday night at Tate.

Kate Balagbagan went five and a third innings for Tate, allowing four runs and eight hits while striking out one. Jordan Smith was in for one and two-thirds of an inning in relief, giving up two hits and one run while striking out three.

Kara Wine went 3-3  for the Aggies including a home run in the third. Lacy Wilson was 3-3, Blakely Campbell was 2-3, and Olivea Latner added a hit for Tate.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 