Tate Defeats South Warren, Kentucky, 6-5

The Tate Aggies defeated South Warren, Kentucky, 6-5 Monday night at Tate.

Kate Balagbagan went five and a third innings for Tate, allowing four runs and eight hits while striking out one. Jordan Smith was in for one and two-thirds of an inning in relief, giving up two hits and one run while striking out three.

Kara Wine went 3-3 for the Aggies including a home run in the third. Lacy Wilson was 3-3, Blakely Campbell was 2-3, and Olivea Latner added a hit for Tate.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.