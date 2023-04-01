Slight Chance Of A Saturday Shower, Gradually Becoming Sunny

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A slight chance of a shower. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.