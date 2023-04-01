Santa Rosa County Soldier Among Nine Killed In Army Helicopter Crash

One of the nine 101st Airborne Division Soldiers killed in a helicopter crash near Fort Campbell, Kentucky on Wednesday is from Santa Rosa County.

Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton was among the casualties.

“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these Soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen Soldiers.”

An Army aviation safety team from Fort Rucker, Ala. is investigating the accident.